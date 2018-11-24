Scotland beat Argentina to end Autumn campaign on a high

The Scots ground out a 14-9 win over the Pumas at Murrayfield in the final Test.

Pivotal: Sean Maitland scores the decisive try. SNS

Scotland ended the Autumn Test series on a high by beating Argentina 14-9 at Murrayfield.

Sean Maitland scored the only try of the game in the second half, while nine points from the boot of skipper Greig Laidlaw earned the Scots victory over the Pumas.

Argentina were left to rue chances spurned after missing four kicks and passing up scoring opportunities.

The crucial moment in the contest came when Stuart Hogg found Maitland and the Saracens star burst through to touchdown.

Scotland have now won 11 of their last 13 matches at Murrayfield.

Head coach Gregor Townsend said he was impressed by his team's ability to grind out a win after being tested by the South Americans.

Townsend said: "I am impressed the team found a way to win.

"We were tested today. Argentina kept the ball for a lot of phases and they played well. The conditions meant it wasn't going to be a game won off passing the ball wide.

"We didn't have our best first half admittedly, but I felt second half we brought more energy to the game and did enough to win."

Scotland now turn their attention to the Six Nations opener against Italy in February.