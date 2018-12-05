Stuart Hogg eyes perfect swansong to Warriors career

Glasgow and Scotland full-back Hogg is to join Exeter Chiefs at the end of the season.

Nine: Hogg has enjoyed nine years at Warriors. SNS

Warriors star Stuart Hogg is eyeing up Champions Cup glory before his stint in Glasgow comes to an end.

The Scotland full-back will depart for Exeter Chiefs come the end of the season, bringing a close to his nine-year spell at Scotstoun.

Hogg said he is determined to bow out with some silverware to his name.

However, the 26-year-old vowed to put the team's interests ahead of his personal ambitions and reassured fans he will be giving his all for the rest of his Warriors career.

He said: "For me it is not about personal goals, it is about making sure the team are qualifying, and get every opportunity to win silverware

"It will be my last chance to win silverware with Glasgow.

"Trust me I am going to give everything I can to make sure that is the case.

"I have very much enjoyed my time in Glasgow, but it is not finished yet."

Hogg, who has won player of the tournament in the Six Nations twice, will return to Dave Rennie's squad this weekend as they travel to France to take on Lyon in the Champions Cup.

In recent times he has suffered from injury before fighting his way back to fitness for both club and country.

He added: "It has been a bit frustrating, in terms of playing for Glasgow over the last 18 months,

"I am very excited to be back, we are in a great place, so I am looking forward to the weekend

"It's massive for us, everybody watches the Champions Cup, so the boys are fully aware of the challenges coming our way, so we are excited to go to France and hopefully get a good result.

"We are in a good position in Europe just now, and a win at the weekend will put us in an even better position"