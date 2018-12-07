  • STV
Warriors boss Rennie wants consistency over dangerous play

Raman Bhardwaj Raman Bhardwaj

Alex Allan banned for three games following red card against Scarlets.

Alex Allan was shown the red card against Scarlets. SNS

Glasgow Warriors head coach Dave Rennie has called for consistency in punishments for dangerous play after Alex Allan was banned for three games following his red card against Scarlets.

The loose head prop was sent off less than a third of the way into the Warriors' PRO 14 match following a challenge on Jake Ball.

He was this week found guilty of "an act of foul play with contact to the head".

He could have been banned for six games, but the 28-year-old's punishment was halved after accepting the red card and due to his good record.

Allan will miss the back-to-back Champions Cup games against Lyon and the first of two 1872 Cup derbies against Edinburgh in the league.

Dave Rennie: Calling for consistency. SNS

When asked if his player was fortunate not to be suspended for longer, Rennie told STV: ''To be honest, it was clumsy.

"They say any contact with the head starts at six weeks.

"Obviously he has an exemplary record around discipline so it got halved.

"I just want to make sure there's consistency around this. If people get hurt in the head, regardless if it's intentional or not, it's the same punishment.

Stuart Hogg: Returning to Warriors action. SNS Group

"We've got to get this out of our game - obviously we've got to look at tackle techniques and the way guys are carrying the ball.

"But as long as there's consistency we're happy with the decision and the hearing that we got.''

In October, Saracens centre Alex Lozowski was banned for two weeks for entering a ruck dangerously against the Glasgow side, but the England international was cleared over the charge of a dangerous tackle on Ruaridh Jackson.

Rennie said: ''It's not an easy job for the referee, but you have a citing commissioner to deal with these sort of things.

"If there's contact with the head then it should be dealt with the same in every case."

Scotland stars back in action

The Warriors welcome back a host of Scotland internationals for Saturday's cup match in France.

Stuart Hogg, Tommy Seymour and Adam Hastings are amongst those who return to the starting 15, with Rennie making 12 changes to the team which defeated Scarlets.

''We've picked this side based on recent form for us and for country," Rennie said.

"Obviously we are excited, we freshened them up last week, a few of them got a bit of sun in Dubai but they were all back in time to watch us play on Saturday.

"We've prepared well and looking forward to it.

"A win is essential. If we lose, it's a battle. The next two weeks are massive for us.

"If we can get the job done it'd be great to come home and have another crack at Lyon, so it's important."

Glasgow sit second in Pool Three on five points, while Lyon bottom on zero.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.