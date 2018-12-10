Tommy Seymour signs contract extension with Warriors

The winger has committed to Glasgow, adding another year to his deal.

Deal: Seymour has committed to Warriors. SNS Group

Tommy Seymour has signed a new contract with Glasgow Warriors, committing himself to the Scotstoun side until the summer of 2020.

The winger, who has been a key player for the Warriors after joining them from Ulster in 2011, has agreed a one year contract extension.

The news will come as a boost for head coach Dave Rennie who lost Finn Russell to Racing in the summer, while Stuart Hogg will join Exeter Chiefs next year.

Glasgow currently sit top of the PRO 14 table and, following their bonus point win over Lyon at the weekend, are on track to reach the quarter finals of the European Champions Cup.