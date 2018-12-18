Scotland international George Horne pens new Glasgow deal

The scrum-half has extended his stay at Scotstoun until the summer of 2021.

SNS

Scotland international George Horne has extended his Glasgow Warriors contract until the summer of 2021.

Scrum-half Horne signed a deal until May 2019 in February but after impressing for club and country he has once again put pen to paper.

The 22-year-old, brother of Scotland centre Peter, has risen to prominence at Scotstoun since making his professional debut two years ago.

An impressive debut season saw Horne score ten tries and be named Warriors' Young Player of the Season and Player of the Season.

His displays for Dave Rennie's Pro14 outfit drew international recognition, with the prospect making his debut for the senior national side against the United States during the summer tour.

One week later Horne again hinted at his potential by scoring two tries as Gregor Townsend's Scots romped to victory over Argentina.