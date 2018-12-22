Edinburgh beat Glasgow to grab 1872 Cup series advantage

Edinburgh won 23-7 to grab the advantage in the series to decide the 1872 Cup.

Opener: Duhan van der Merwe runs through to open the scoring for Edinburgh. SNS

Duhan van der Merwe scored two intercept tries as Edinburgh beat Glasgow Warriors 23-7 to grab the advantage in the 1872 Cup series.

The South African wing broke through early on at Murrayfield as Richard Cockerill's side took control in the first half.

Glasgow would reduce the deficit to 13-7 at the break after Peter Horne linked up with brother George before going over.

But Van der Merwe pounced on another stray Warriors pass to secure victory for the capital side.

The win continued Edinburgh's run of superiority in the all-Scottish Pro14 fixtures as they have now won six of past eight derby meetings.

Cockerill's team surge up to fourth in Conference B as a result, with Glasgow's Conference A lead cut to six points.

Dave Rennie's charges will look to exact a dose of revenge when the two sides meet at Scotstoun on December 29 in the second of three fixtures to decide the 1872 Cup