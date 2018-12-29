Cockerill says 1872 Cup triumph is 'big step forward'

The Edinburgh head coach saw his side clinch the trophy with a 16-8 win at Scotstoun.

Edinburgh sealed back-to-back wins. SNS Group

Edinburgh Rugby clinched the 1972 Cup with a 16-8 win over Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun and Richard Cockerill hailed the victory as a major success for his side.

The capital city club had already beaten their rivals in a 23-7 home win last weekend and their win on the road secured the trophy as well as valuable Pro14 points.

Cotterill believes his side showed their class in difficult conditions and can be proud of their efforts.

He said: "It's a big step forward in our development as a team.

"Last week can be put down to Glasgow not executing, or how we cancelled out their attack, but we've come here and we've played all the rugby - we were the better side.

"I'm delighted with the performance. The players should take the credit. Glasgow are a really good side who we respect immensely. But it was a really good test coming to Scotstoun today. They knew what was coming. We knew what was coming from them and to be fair we pretty much controlled the game from start to finish."

The coach said that the battling performance showed the benefits of hard work in training and made them a serious proposition against any opponent.

"I think if we play like play - and we play with the same intensity as we did last week - then we're pretty hard to perform against," said Cockerill. "If we play to our best ability, we're really tough to break down and that was the case tonight.

"We obviously used the scrum to our advantage today. If you find a weakness, you go at the weakness and it's simple as that. We've worked hard on our set-piece and you have to earn the right to dominate. You don't just turn up and play."

Rennie's disappointment

Warriors head coach Dave Rennie was left to rue a disappointing showing from his team.

"We just weren't accurate enough," said Rennie.

"We turned over too much ball, and we were too ill-disciplined early on. That gave them field position, and they turned that into points.

"We just weren't good enough this afternoon.

"It was similar to last week - they gave us a lot of ball and we weren't sharp enough with it.

"We've got to be more clinical. That's been our hallmark until a couple of weeks ago, so we're disappointed with the result.

"We've got to hang on to the ball better, but even when we got down their end our carries weren't good enough."

"It's a long season - we're disappointed with the last couple of weeks, but it's not terminal for us," he said.

"We've got to be better, but we'll assess things, be honest with ourselves and work on things for next week."