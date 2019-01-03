2019 in Scottish sport: Can Townsend inspire Scots success?

The next 12 months will see Scotland compete for the Six Nations and Rugby World Cup.

Improvement: Gregor Townsend is looking for Scotland to become more consistent. SNS

2018 saw Scotland climb another rung on the ladder, now Gregor Townsend is hoping to see his charges make the leap into the battle for major honours.

The Scots showcased their undoubted potential over the last 12 months as they outclassed England and France before running the Springboks close at Murrayfield.

Stuart Hogg, Finn Russell and Sean Maitland led an impressive attacking unit which displayed no lack of creativity or class on its outings.

But defeats on the road to Ireland and Wales in the Six Nations, plus another disappointing display in Cardiff in the Autumn Tests opener, hinted at the inconsistency which continues to hold Townsend's team back.

Curing those away day blues is the key for Scotland as they prepare for a hectic 12 months of action.

In little over a month, it all begins with the Six Nations opener against Italy in Edinburgh, but it's visits to France and England which will provide the acid test of Townsend's team before the World Cup.

Should they overcome those hurdles and enjoy a fruitful spring, the Scots will head to Japan with the belief they are ready to take on and beat the best.

Edinburgh look to turn up heat on Glasgow

Victory: Edinburgh have already clinched the 1872 Cup with a game to spare. SNS

At club level, January is a big month for both Edinburgh and Glasgow as they look to reach the European Champions Cup knockout rounds.

Pool 5 leaders Edinburgh take on French sides Toulon and Montpellier, while Glasgow, who are second in Pool 3, face Cardiff Blues and Saracens.

A torrid festive spell saw Dave Rennie's Warriors take zero points from a possible ten and lose twice to Richard Cockerill's Edinburgh, who have picked up the 1872 Cup with a game to spare.

Glasgow remain top of Conference A, although Munster are now breathing down their necks, just two points behind.

Edinburgh's impressive showings in the all-Scottish meetings mean the heat is on Glasgow, who are preparing for the departure of talisman Hogg in the summer.

Heading into 2019, the Scotstoun side have a battle on their hands to reassert domestic dominance, never mind achieve European.