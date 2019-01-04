Dave Rennie signs Glasgow Warriors contract extension

The New Zealander wants to add "firepower" to his squad after penning a new deal.

Dave Rennie has signed a one-year contract extension with Glasgow Warriors.

The New Zealander, in his second year with at Scotstoun after succeeding Gregor Townsend, was due to be out of contract at the end of the season.

However, speaking at his press conference ahead of Warriors' match with Benneton, Rennie revealed he has put pen to paper on a deal until summer 2020.

He said: "I'm going to be here for at least another year-and-a-half, possibly longer.

"It's been really good, we are really happy."

The Glasgow head coach has urged his squad to show character after back-to-back defeats to Edinburgh ended their hopes of winning the 1872 Cup with a game to spare.

Rennie hopes stability in the dugout eases any concerns in his players minds, whilst he insisted "firepower" will be arriving in Scotstoun to add to his options in good time.

He added: "It gives the players clarity around who is going to be here and what it is going to look like.

"We have been able to sign some good young men, retain the majority of the squad and are looking to add a little bit of firepower in certain positions.

"We've been doing that for a number of months but there is still a little bit to go."

