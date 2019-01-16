  • STV
  • MySTV

Scotland name seven uncapped players in Six Nations squad

STV

The 39-man squad was confirmed by Gregor Townsend, with John Hardie making a return.

Townsend has made his selection.
Townsend has made his selection. SNS Group

Gregor Townsend has named his 39-man Scotland squad for the Six Nations with seven uncapped players called into the group.

The head coach has drafted in developing talent based on form to join up with his experienced players as he plans to make an impact on this year's championship.

Uncapped hookers David Cherry, Jake Kerr and Grant Stewart have been called up after injury to Fraser Brown and George Turner.

Back-row Gary Graham and tighthead prop D'Arcy rae could earn their first caps, with centres Sam Johnson and Chris Dean the only uncapped backs.

Townsend's selection also includes Newcastle's John Hardie, who returns to the squad for the first time since last year's Six Nations.

Three wins last year saw Scotland finish in third place and Townsend said he was keen to continue to make progress.

He said: "There's certainly been a lot of improvement from this group of players in recent seasons and I believe there's much more to come.

"They've a genuine desire to get better and reach their potential in what is a huge year for our sport.

"In the past 18 months we've played 18 Test matches and have introduced 18 new players to Test-level rugby.

"Once again, our squad features players aiming to take that step, which is a testimony to their performances this season and the growing strength in depth of Scottish rugby.

"We are very proud of what a number of our players have achieved since the Autumn Tests, particularly with Edinburgh and Glasgow Warriors both aiming to make the last eight of the Champions Cup for the first time and both sitting in strong positions in their respective PRO14 conferences.

"We've also seen some excellent performances from players representing clubs in France and England, which is a credit to their commitment and work ethic.

"It is a privilege for our players to be involved in the Six Nations, which is such a prestigious tournament and will be highly competitive once again.

"We look forward to taking on the challenge of Italy and working hard as a squad over the next two weeks to deliver a winning performance."

Scotland's first test is against Italy at Murrayfield on February 2.

Scotland Six Nations squad

Forwards

  • Alex Allan (Glasgow Warriors)
  • Adam Ashe (Glasgow Warriors
  • Simon Barghan (Edinburgh)
  • Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow Warriors)
  • David Cherry (Edinburgh)
  • Allan Dell (Edinburgh)
  • Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh)
  • Gary Graham (Newcastle Falcons)
  • Jonny Gray (Glasgow Warriors)
  • John Hardie (Newcastle Falcons)
  • Jake Kerr (Leicester Tigers)
  • Stuart McInally (Edinburgh)
  • Willem Nel (Edinburgh)
  • D'Arcy Rae (Glasgow Warriors)
  • Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh)
  • Sam Skinner (Exeter Chiefs)
  • Grant Stewart (Glasgow Warriors)
  • Josh Strauss (Sale Sharks)
  • Tim Swinson (Glasgow Warriors)
  • Ben Toolis (Edinburgh)
  • Hamish Watson (Edinburgh)
  • Ryan Wilson (Glasgow Warriors)

Backs

  • Chris Dean (Edinburgh)
  • Darcy Graham (Edinburgh)
  • Nick Grigg (Glasgow Warriors)
  • Sam Johnson (Glasgow Warriors)
  • Chris Harris (Newcastle Falcons)
  • Adam Hastings (Glasgow Warriors)
  • Stuart Hogg (Glasgow Warriors)
  • George Horne (Glasgow Warriors)
  • Pete Horne (Glasgow Warriors)
  • Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors)
  • Lee Jones (Glasgow Warriors)
  • Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh)
  • Greig Laidlaw - Captain (Clermont Auvergne)
  • Sean Maitland (Saracens)
  • Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors)
  • Finn Russell (Racing 92)
  • Tommy Seymour (Glasgow Warriors)

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.