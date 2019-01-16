Scotland name seven uncapped players in Six Nations squad

The 39-man squad was confirmed by Gregor Townsend, with John Hardie making a return.

Townsend has made his selection. SNS Group

Gregor Townsend has named his 39-man Scotland squad for the Six Nations with seven uncapped players called into the group.

The head coach has drafted in developing talent based on form to join up with his experienced players as he plans to make an impact on this year's championship.

Uncapped hookers David Cherry, Jake Kerr and Grant Stewart have been called up after injury to Fraser Brown and George Turner.

Back-row Gary Graham and tighthead prop D'Arcy rae could earn their first caps, with centres Sam Johnson and Chris Dean the only uncapped backs.

Townsend's selection also includes Newcastle's John Hardie, who returns to the squad for the first time since last year's Six Nations.

Three wins last year saw Scotland finish in third place and Townsend said he was keen to continue to make progress.

He said: "There's certainly been a lot of improvement from this group of players in recent seasons and I believe there's much more to come.

"They've a genuine desire to get better and reach their potential in what is a huge year for our sport.

"In the past 18 months we've played 18 Test matches and have introduced 18 new players to Test-level rugby.

"Once again, our squad features players aiming to take that step, which is a testimony to their performances this season and the growing strength in depth of Scottish rugby.

"We are very proud of what a number of our players have achieved since the Autumn Tests, particularly with Edinburgh and Glasgow Warriors both aiming to make the last eight of the Champions Cup for the first time and both sitting in strong positions in their respective PRO14 conferences.

"We've also seen some excellent performances from players representing clubs in France and England, which is a credit to their commitment and work ethic.

"It is a privilege for our players to be involved in the Six Nations, which is such a prestigious tournament and will be highly competitive once again.

"We look forward to taking on the challenge of Italy and working hard as a squad over the next two weeks to deliver a winning performance."

Scotland's first test is against Italy at Murrayfield on February 2.

Scotland Six Nations squad

Forwards

Alex Allan (Glasgow Warriors)

Adam Ashe (Glasgow Warriors

Simon Barghan (Edinburgh)

Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow Warriors)

David Cherry (Edinburgh)

Allan Dell (Edinburgh)

Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh)

Gary Graham (Newcastle Falcons)

Jonny Gray (Glasgow Warriors)

John Hardie (Newcastle Falcons)

Jake Kerr (Leicester Tigers)

Stuart McInally (Edinburgh)

Willem Nel (Edinburgh)

D'Arcy Rae (Glasgow Warriors)

Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh)

Sam Skinner (Exeter Chiefs)

Grant Stewart (Glasgow Warriors)

Josh Strauss (Sale Sharks)

Tim Swinson (Glasgow Warriors)

Ben Toolis (Edinburgh)

Hamish Watson (Edinburgh)

Ryan Wilson (Glasgow Warriors)

Backs