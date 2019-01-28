Stuart Hogg: I believe Scotland can win the Six Nations

The full-back insists that Gregor Townsend's squad are on the verge of real success.

Scotland full-back Stuart Hogg has said that the national team are in it to win it when they start their Six Nations campaign against Italy on Saturday.

The mood in the Scotland camp has been positive after winning three games in each of the last two championships and impressing under Gregor Townsend.

Hogg says there is still progress to be made and that could end with lifting the trophy.

He asked: "If you are not saying you are going to win the Six Nations, then what's the point of being here?"

"We truly believe we can do it. We are excited about the challenges that are coming our way. We have huge opportunities with three games at BT Murrayfield. Every single game we are going into looking to win.

"If I was to sit here and say we are not going to win the Six Nations, that would be wrong."

With both Glasgow and Edinburgh making an impact in Europe this season, Scottish rugby is on a high and Hogg says that can continue if everyone remains focused and gets off to a good start when Italy visit.

"I think we are on the right path to achieve something incredibly special," he said. "We have been working really, really hard over the last few years to get to where we are and we truly believe we can win the Six Nations but for us as players we are just looking at the first game against Italy on Saturday and making sure we get off to the best possible start.

"They are a fantastic team who will come to Murrayfield and really make it difficult for us.

"Attack-wise we have got to make the most of every opportunity and defence-wise shut them down at the earliest possible stage.

"Look, everybody is excited. We know there is a lot of hard work to be done still but we are ready to rock and roll."