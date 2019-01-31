Sam Johnson to make Scotland debut in Six Nations opener

Gregor Townsend confirmed the starting 15 players that will take on the Italians.

SNS

Sam Johnson is to make his international debut in Scotland's Six Nations opener against Italy.

Head coach Gregor Townsend has confirmed the 15 men that he hopes will get the country off to a winning start in Edinburgh.

There will be six changes to the team that played Argentina last time out, with Australian-born centre Johnson coming in to make his international bow.

Johnson is one of three uncapped player in the match-day squad, with Jake Kerr and Gary Graham making the bench.

Glasgow Warriors wing Tommy Seymour replaces Saracens' Sean Maitland, who has failed to recover sufficiently from a hamstring injury sustained while representing his club side.

The four remaining changes come in the pack. Hooker Stuart McInally, lock Ben Toolis, and back-row forwards Sam Skinner and Ryan Wilson start in place of injured trio Fraser Brown (knee), Jonny Gray (shoulder) and Hamish Watson (hand), while Josh Strauss who moves to the bench.

Greg Laidlaw will once again captain the side, with Stuart McNally and Stuart Hogg as vice-captains.

