  • STV
  • MySTV

Townsend: Feet on the ground despite bonus point start

Jamie Borthwick Jamie Borthwick

Scotland head coach urged caution after slip-ups in final stages against Italy.

Scotland's difficulties in the final 15 minutes of their Six Nations victory over Italy will keep his players' feet on the ground, according to head coach Gregor Townsend.

The Scots were cruising at 33-3 before a yellow card left them short-handed and the visitors ran in three tries to take the shine off a fine display up until that point.

Asked if the players' heads could go down after their leaky end to the test, Townsend said: "Yes, but maybe it's not a bad thing.

"This was the first game of the tournament and we're playing the number two team in the world [Ireland], then going to a place we haven't won in 20 years [France in Paris] and then the number three team [Wales], and then we are going to a place where we have not won in I don't know how long [England at Twickenham].

"Feet on the ground is good for us. We have started with a solid win and five tries is a credit to the players but we know next week's challenge is huge.

"We have to get the focus right almost immediately. The players will start to absorb the game plan and what we need to do better to win next week."

Townsend confirmed Sam Skinner had rolled his ankle in a first half ruck which forced him off after just 12 minutes.

Blair Kinghorn scored a hat-trick - the first Scot to do so in the Six Nations era - with firther tries from Stuart Hogg and Chris Harris ensuring a vital bonus point.

Captain Greig Laidlaw felt the team had stepped up their levels from the autumn, where they defeated Fiji and Argentina but lost to Wales and South Africa.

Laidlaw said: "Everybody was really focused all week and I was 100% confident we were going to win today.

"We probably left a couple of tries out there and in that middle patch we really took the game away from Italy.

"Already we are turning our attentions to next week and there are probably a few learnings to take out of the game - both positive and things to improve on."

https://stv.tv/sport/rugby/1435195-match-report-scotland-v-italy/ | default

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.