  • STV
  • MySTV

Strauss: England performance can be guide against Ireland

STV

The Scotland flanker says Ireland will be like a wounded animal in the Murrayfield clash.

Strauss warns Ireland will be looking to bounce back.
Strauss warns Ireland will be looking to bounce back. SNS Group

Josh Strauss has said that Scotland will have to step up a level against Ireland this weekend but can earn a positive result if they take a leaf out of England's book.

Eddie Jones' side were 32-20 winners in Dublin on the opening weekend and Strauss believes matching that performance can be key to success.

Scotland lost 28-8 to Ireland at the Aviva last year and the flanker said that the team would look to learn from that defeat. 

While he felt home advantage could help, and was eagerly anticipating the Murrayfield backing, he said that feeling wouldn't kick in until Saturday and until then preparation was his main focus.

"Last year I wasn't involved but watching that game, building up to this game, watching a lot of the clips on things we did well and things we can do better," Strauss said. 

"Physically we did match them as a team last year but also in 2017 in that game we fronted up very well physically and we've got to take another step this week.

"We've seen what England have done so if you match that you probably get something out of it.

"You can only do as much as you can. You try take the best things from our performances and build on that.

"Like last weekend in the last ten minutes we slipped up, we need to nip that in the bud and get better.

"It might sound cliché but we just focus on the week and on yourself. I think a lot of teams are trying to get away from if you are home or away, that comes later in the week when you start talking about a few mental things.

"Earlier in the week it's more preparation wise, new plays, new calls, and then later on in the week the mental side starts to come in and you talk about 'this is home, we don't lose at home'. It's sold out.

"It's a great feeling singing the national anthem with a full stadium. It does boost us knowing it's going to be there. Sometimes you go with your club and you know it won't be full, it's not like that. You get there and you know it's going to be full and the people will be behind you and it's a great feeling."

https://stv.tv/sport/rugby/1435195-match-report-scotland-v-italy/ | default

Strauss said that defeat to England would only make Ireland more dangerous, with the players determined to make amends.

"They have got great leaders in the team," he said. "They have some of the best players in the world and have been one of the best teams in the world over the past few seasons.

"That will be their chat this week, showing that character, after coming off a bad loss, maybe something they didn't expect from England. This is the marker they've got to set now. Get better, win this game and then take it from there.

"We'll have a big challenge on our hands, they will come as a wounded animal. It's away from home, they know how big it is playing at Murrayfield. We know what's coming. They'll know what's coming. We want to improve on things like the last ten minutes (Italy game)."

Despite the wobbly ending, victory over Italy kept Scottish hopes of a successful tournament high. A win at Murrayfield would send expectation higher but also put Ireland in a difficult spot.

"This will be their marker to put down," Strauss said. "If [Ireland] lose this one, probably that makes it very tough for them to get anywhere close to winning the competition. It's a tough dynamic because you want to focus on every week as it comes.

"I don't think them as a team want to look at the end of the competition. They want to look at this week, how they will beat us and we're doing the same thing. I think it will be a good test.

"They'll be really up for it and we have to match them."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.