Maitland and Gray return for Scotland's Ireland test

Return: Maitland is back for Scotland. SNS

Sean Maitland and Jonny Gray have returned to Scotland's starting line-up after Gregor Townsend made four changes for Ireland's visit.

Saracens star Maitland takes the spot of Blair Kinghorn, who loses his place despite scoring a hat-trick of tries against Italy last time out.

Gray, meanwhile, will make his comeback after recovering from a shoulder injury, replacing second-row Ben Toolis.

Two more alterations come in the pack. Prop Simon Berghan and back-row Josh Strauss step in for sidelined forwards William Nel and Sam Skinner.

Scotland currently top the Six Nations table after defeating Italy 33-20 to earn a bonus point win.

But they face a tough test this Saturday afternoon against reigning champions Ireland, who are looking to bounce back following defeat to England in Dublin on the opening weekend.