Scotland 13-22 Ireland: Clinical visitors secure victory

Irish outscore their host by three tries to one in the Six Nations match at Murrayfield

Run: Finn Russell break upfield in Scotland's Six Nations defeat. SNS Group

Scotland were denied back-to-back Six Nations victories as Ireland made up for their opening weekend defeat to England with a big performance in Edinburgh.

Scotland started on the front foot and applied pressure through the wide channels, winning penalties for a high tackle, then a breakdown foul.

After first kicking to the corner and trying a maul, they took the points on the second asking, with Greig Laidlaw knocking through the posts.

The Scots looked dominant in contact but met with disaster following a chip over the top by Jacob Stockdale.

Tommy Seymour gathered but his pass to Sam Johnson was spilled and Conor Murray gathered it up to score.

Jonny Sexton stepped up but miscued the conversion to keep the scores at 3-5. Blair Kinghorn being dropped after last week's hat-trick heroics was the storyline that dominated the week, but he got the chance to show his class after just 16 minutes.

Stuart Hogg failed to recover from a shoulder knock and had to come off.

Ireland had found their groove by now and merciless punished the hosts immediately after the swap. A pop pass inside sent try-machine Jacob Stockdale racing through under the posts.

A blistering Kinghorn break through the right channel brought another breakdown infraction from the men in green - Scotland tried a disguised quick tap five metres out, but knocked-on in contact and the chance was lost.

The Irish looked dangerous as they constantly commanded quick ball, but this time it would be Scotland who struck against the run of play. Finn Russell read an Ireland pass and galloped away on the intercept.

Keith Earls just caught him before he reached the whitewash but the alert fly half popped an offload out to Johnson to score his maiden try for his country.

Laidlaw took care of the tricky conversion out wide and Scotland reduced the deficit to two points. Scotland applied huge pressure in the final five minutes of the half but we met with a wall of green as they went through 25 phases without success.

Ireland gobbled up a loose ball and earned the scrum that saw out the opening 40 minutes.

Referee Romain Poite was angering the home crowd with a couple of borderline calls as the second half tried to find a rhythm, and a penalty call from a scrum helped Ireland gain territory and put the dark blue defence to the test.

A firm line led to a strip tackle and Kinghorn was able to canon the ball back behind Irish lines. On 55 minutes a defensive lapse by the hosts proved costly.

Joey Carbery broke the line and galloped away, then threw wide for Earls to finish unopposed. Carbery added the extras to extend Ireland's lead to 10-19.

On the hour a fine turnover by Scotland helped them win a penalty down the left flank, Laidlaw opted for the posts and defied the blustery conditions to bring it back to 13-19.

The visitors responding by keeping it narrow and trucking the ball up. Scotland stopped any major gainline but strayed at one breakdown too many and were penalised by Poite.

Carbery slotted the penalty to restore the nine point advantage.

The benches were emptied for the final ten minutes and inaccuracy was dogging Scotland as penalties let Ireland release any pressure they came under and the time went dead without either side making any further charges forward.

Player Ratings

Stuart Hogg 6 - Looked in the mood until injury forced him off after 16 minutes

Tommy Seymour 7 - Scotland's greatest strike threat gave Ireland pllenty of problems down the right wing

Huw Jones 6 - Showed some of his glorious arcing runs with ball in hand, but the Irish resistance meant there was too little of it.

Sam Johnson 7 - His brilliant support lines earned him one try but didn't have the same space and time as week to make an impact

Sean Maitland 7 - Strong runner and good defence, dealt with the high ball but will wish he saw more of it.

Finn Russell 7 - Did his utmost with what service he received, beautiful assist for the Johnson try

Greig Laidlaw 6 - Supplied with mostly slow ball and was hamstrung as a result

Josh Strauss 6 - Ran and ran and ran at the Irish line and kept going for the full 80

Jamie Ritchie 6 - Blew hot and cold. Won a terrific turnover in his own 22 but was caught red handed with a couple of breakdown penalties

Ryan Wilson 5 - Struggled against the ferocious Peter O'Mahoney and replaced at half time

Jonny Gray 7 - Did his usual mountain of work and stod tall when the visitors ran the ball up the gut

Grant Gilchrist 6 - Quieter than last week and Scotland could have done with more of his powerful carrying

Simon Berghan 5 - Targeted at the scrum and fell on the wrong side of the referee a few times

Stuart McInally 6 - Worked well in the loose without punching too many holes. Solid in set piece

Allan Dell 6 - One burst through the middle ruined by a messy offload

Replacements 5 - Blair Kinghorn was a threat from deep but spilled a catch to hand Ireland the ball back in the second half. Rob Harley got through some good work and Jamie Bhatti won a scrum penalty but in general the bench did not provide enough oomph to claw Scotland back in to the contest.