Scotland back-row Ryan Wilson ruled out of Six Nations 

Ryan Wilson is tackled by Ireland's Johnny Sexton. SNS

Back-row Ryan Wilson is to miss the rest of Scotland's Six Nations campaign.

Glasgow co-captain Wilson joined the Scots' lengthy injury list when he suffered knee ligament damage during the 22-13 loss to Ireland.

Centre Huw Jones and full-back Stuart Hogg also picked up knee and shoulder injuries respectively during the bruising Murrayfield encounter.

Jones and Hogg are to remain with Gregor Townsend's squad and be assessed ahead of Scotland's next Six Nations match against France on February 23.

Wilson becomes the latest Scotland international to be forced onto the sidelines, with John Barclay, Blade Thomson and Hamish Watson amongst those already ruled out of action.

Townsend's Scots now look to bounce back in Paris after being denied back-to-back wins in the Six Nations by a clinical Irish side on Saturday.