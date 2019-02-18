Six new players called up to Scotland Six Nations squad

Gregor Townsend has drafted in reinforcements for the clash with France in Paris.

Reinforcements: Townsend has added to his squad. SNS Group

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend has called up six players to his squad ahead of the Six Nations clash with France.

Worcester Warriors stand-off Duncan Weir has been drafted in, along with Edinburgh trio Magnus Bradbury (back-row), Dougie Fife (wing) and James Johnstone (centre). Glasgow Warriors front-row forwards Zander Fagerson (tighthead prop) and George Turner (hooker) have also joined the squad.

Townsend has made changes after Glasgow Warriors pair George Horne and Stafford McDowall suffered shoulder and ankle injuries respectively. Front-row forwards David Cherry, Murray McCallum (both Edinburgh) and Jake Kerr (Leicester Tigers) have also been replaced.

Scottish Rugby also provided an update on Finn Russell, who sustained a head injury during Racing 92's TOP 14 clash with Toulouse in Paris on Sunday and was withdrawn from play.

They say Russell is now subject to further monitoring and the graduated return to play protocol, meaning he could yet face France.

Full-back Stuart Hogg will not be a part of the squad this week.

He has already been ruled out of the France game following the shoulder injury he sustained against Ireland.

