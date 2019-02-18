Scotland camp hopeful that Finn Russell can face France

The player has travelled from France to join up with the squad.

Russell took in a training session on Monday. SNS Group

The Scottish coaching team are hopeful that Finn Russell could face France in the Six Nations this weekend despite the player taking a head knock on club duty on Sunday.

The fly-half failed an initial head injury assessment and was removed from play during Racing 92's defeat against Toulouse.

With Stuart Hogg already ruled out, the loss of another creative player would be a huge blow for Gregor Townsend and his team but Russell is showing no ill effects and has a chance of coming through the process to ensure player safety.

Forwards coach Danny Wilson said: "He's with us, in the training group. Obviously he didn't meet the criteria to return to the field of play on Sunday, so from there on it's an assessment process which, with our excellent medical staff, will go through for the next few days.

"Six days is Saturday. There is a protocol and a system that all players go through. We just have to go along with our outstanding and very experienced medical staff who will make the relevant calls and decision. It's early days."

Should Russell fail to be declared fit, Wilson said he had no concerns about any of the potential replacements.

"It's not down to one person," he added. "We all know that Finn is an outstanding rugby player. I've been really impressed with him, his attitude and his leadership in my short time with Scotland.

"But I've also been very impressed with a lot of other players. If the likes of Finn or others are unavailable it provides opportunities for other boys.

"In the long term, there is something to gain from that in terms of international experience, Six Nations experience, going into a World Cup year."