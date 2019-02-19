Finn Russell ruled out of Six Nations clash with France

The Scotland stand-off has failed to recover from a head knock in time for the match in Paris.

Russell will not be fit to face France. SNS Group

Scotland will be without Finn Russell when they face France in the Six Nations this weekend after the stand-off failed to recover from a head injury in time.

Russell sustained the injury playing for Racing 92 against Toulouse on Sunday but travelled to the Scotland training camp while following the head injury protocol. Coaching staff had been hopeful that he would be declared fit to play in Paris but Scottish Rugby confirmed on Tuesday morning that he would sit out the match.

A spokesperson said: "[Russell] has been ruled out of this Saturday's Guinness Six Nations Test against France in Paris with a head injury.

"The 26-year-old playmaker has not satisfied the requirements of today's component of the graduated return to play protocol - two days on from sustaining the injury in Racing 92's TOP 14 clash with Toulouse - meaning there is insufficient time for him to be considered for this weekend's action.

"He will now return to the care of his club's medical team."

Speaking on Monday, forwards coach Danny Wilson had said that he was confident Scotland could still succeed without the playmaker in the team.

"It's not down to one person," Wilson said. "We all know that Finn is an outstanding rugby player. I've been really impressed with him, his attitude and his leadership in my short time with Scotland.

"But I've also been very impressed with a lot of other players. If the likes of Finn or others are unavailable it provides opportunities for other boys.

"In the long term, there is something to gain from that in terms of international experience, Six Nations experience, going into a World Cup year."