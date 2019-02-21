Scotland team named for Six Nations clash with France

Stuart Hogg and Finn Russell both sidelined for Saturday's crucial encounter in Paris.

Peter Horne will take the number 10 jersey. SNS

Peter Horne has been handed the Scotland number 10 jersey for Saturday's Six Nations clash in France following injury to Finn Russell.

Full-back Blair Kinghorn and centre Nick Grigg have also come into the back division while fit-again back-row forward Magnus Bradbury has also earned a recall following his Edinburgh comeback last weekend.

All four changes to Gregor Townsend's team were enforced by injury following Scotland's defeat by Ireland.

Russell was ruled out with a head injury he suffered while playing for Racing 92 while Glasgow trio Stuart Hogg, Huw Jones and Ryan Wilson were all injured against Ireland.

Bradbury made a try-scoring, man-of-the-match return from a four-month absence through shoulder problems as Edinburgh beat Dragons on Friday night.

Townsend is optimistic the latest injuries will not derail his side's preparations.

"Injuries create opportunities for others to show what they can do and, throughout the past couple of seasons, we've seen a number of players really step up," he said.

"All of the players coming in started against Argentina in the summer, which ranks as one of our best ever away performances.

"On top of that there is cohesion forged through familiarity at club level - Magnus in the back row lines up with club-mate Jamie Ritchie, and Pete Horne and Nick Grigg are either side of Sam Johnson in the backs."