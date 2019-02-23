Townsend: Scotland must capitalise on opportunities

The coach says mistakes have to be eradicated if Scotland are to defeat Wales.

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend reflected on the 27-10 defeat to France and said that his side failed to make the most of the chances they had.

The national team fell to defeat in a match marked by the type of mistakes that had already proved costly in the campaign but Townsend was also concerned by how his side failed to get points on the board in spells when they were playing well.

"We missed the first 10 to 15 minutes with bits of detail which we had been previously doing well," he said.



"We started the match poorly - the first 20 minutes which after France's recent results gave them confidence.

"That was through our own errors and we put ourselves on the backfoot. We didn't finish off the opportunities we should have for the pressure we'd built up especially after France went down to 14 men when Huget was sin-binned.

"Then we lost a try after half-time which again gave France more confidence and points and we didn't come back from that after it. It's a disappointing day given our inability to capitalise on our opportunities and score tries.

And the coach emphasised that there would have to be an improvement before facing a Welsh side that could seriously punish any errors.

"Failing to capitalise on opportunities and being clinical will be one of the areas we will have to work on ahead of the next game against Wales," he said. "That's the element which is the biggest when it comes to winning or losing. When we are accurate we win games and when we don't we lose."

Captain Greig Laidlaw admitted he was mystified by the repeated mistakes at big moments.

"We don't know why we keep coming up with errors because we trained really well all week," he said. "We just need to be mindful of that and get on top of it for the next game.

"It might be concentration but I don't think it's about our skill set because we trained extremely well all week.

"We need to be vigilant because it's giving teams a lot of pressure releases and certainly makes it harder for us to stamp our authority on the game."