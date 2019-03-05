Seymour seeking boost in remaining Six Nations games

The Scotland winger says a momentum boost in a World Cup year would be crucial.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6010261314001-tommy-seymour-on-the-six-nations.jpg" />

Tommy Seymour has said that Scotland's remaining Six Nations games offer an opportunity to lift the team again in a World Cup year.

Defeats against Ireland and France ended any hopes of winning the championship but Seymour says that tests against Wales and England still carry huge importance.

The Glasgow winger is aware that Scotland could play a major role in crowning the champions but Seymour's priority is building momentum before Japan 2019.

"It's about where we see ourselves and what we've done ourselves in this tournament come the end of it," he said.

"There's been disappointment and we can certainly resurrect a lot of stuff in the next two games.

"In terms of what we want to get out of it, it's mainly about where we see ourselves and what we've done.

"It's a big year for every international side going into a World Cup and we've got a lot of things we want to just put right for ourselves, get across on the park for the fans, for us.

"If we can get two wins it puts us in a better light and does wonders for Scotland. That's our main concern."

Seymour admitted that successive defeats had been a blow to a squad with high hopes. Looking ahead to facing Wales, he said players would need to have perfect focus to avoid another setback against a team that been getting everything right.

"For us taking two losses in a row in any shape or form is disappointing, especially considering where we felt we were," he said.

"We know how tough a tournament it is but we felt we were in a good place so it's hugely disappointing to have lost those two fixtures.

"We've had some choice words with ourselves and refocused the minds going into this week which will be massive for us. It's been a bitter pill to swallow but one we've had to swallow nonetheless.

"I'd like to think we won't be as flat as we were in Paris again. We're excited to get back to Murrayfield. We know we've got a lot of things to put right. We're really excited about the challenge of Wales.

"They've got the better of us in the last few meetings so it's going to be a huge test. They're unbeaten in 12 games, so that's a massive challenge for us and one we're really excited about facing.

"They are going to be one of the toughest challenges we've faced. Their physicality, their kick-chase, they've got great playmakers, incredible attacking threats out wide, so we know they have got a range of skills in their armoury.

"They'll obviously have a record they're now protecting and their sights on bigger things in this tournament.

"We need to focus on us, the goals that we've set. Hopefully coming back to Murrayfield, we can use that as a catalyst for putting us back on the right track."