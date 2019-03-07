Price replaces skipper Laidlaw for Scotland's Wales test

Gregor Townsend has made four changes to his line-up, including one at scrum-half.

Switch: Price (right) has been handed the starting jersey ahead of Laidlaw (left) SNS

Ali Price will replace Greig Laidlaw at scrum-half for Scotland against Wales in the Six Nations.

Head coach Gregor Townsend has made four changes to his starting line-up as the Scots look to get their campaign back on track following back-to-back defeats.

A key alteration comes at scrum-half, where Glasgow star Price takes the spot of national team stalwart Laidlaw.

Meanwhile, Racing 92 stand-off Finn Russell returns after missing the loss to France due to concussion protocol.

Russel's return means Peter Horne moves one place outfield to inside-centre, with Sam Johnson dropping out.

Edinburgh prop William Nel is also back to bolster Townsend's side after overcoming a calf injury.

Darcy Graham, the Edinburgh wing, has been handed his first Scotland start for the visit of the current Six Nations leaders as Sean Maitland is sidelined.

Half-century: Tommy Seymour is to make his 50th Scotland appearance. SNS

The fixture will also see Warriors duo Jonny Gray and Tommy Seymour reach a half-century of appearances for their country.

Townsend paid tribute to the pair, who he previously coached during his stint in charge at Scotstoun.

He said: "Tommy has started all his games and has an impressive try-scoring record, which is fundamental element of the game for a winger.

"As well as his finishing ability, his excellent work-rate off-the-ball and outstanding aerial skills have been the key reasons why he's reached a half century of appearances for Scotland.

"Jonny is an exceptional player who came through as a young man and, by becoming the second-youngest player to win 50 caps, shows just how well he's played in that relatively short time.

"He has a phenomenal work rate, is a very accurate tackler and takes real pride in helping the team prepare, as well as continually looking for ways to improve his own game."

