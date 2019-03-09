  • STV
  • MySTV

Scotland 11-18 Wales: Injury-plagued Scots push Welsh all the way

Jamie Borthwick Jamie Borthwick

Report from the Six Nations 2019 clash at Murrayfield.

Try: Darcy Graham scores Scotland's only try against Wales.
Try: Darcy Graham scores Scotland's only try against Wales. SNS Group
Scotland battled through the loss of more key players to injury to take Wales to the wire before eventually falling short to the Grand Slam-chasing visitors.

Gregor Townsend's side overcame the loss of Tommy Seymour and Blair Kinghorn to injury as the Welsh lay siege to the Scots in the opening half, before a stirring fightback saw the dark blues fall just short of a famous reverse.

After an early spell from Wales, Scotland showed some strong carrying inside enemy territory, culminating in an offside penalty that Finn Russell knocked through the posts to break the deadlock on 11 minutes.

The response from the title-chasers was swift and deadly. After running the ball down the middle Wales took advantage of a three-on-two on the left wing to send Josh Adams over the line.

Gareth Anscombe added the extras to give the men in red a 7-3 lead.

Winger Darcy Graham, making his first start, announced himself on the match with a jinking break from the 22 after 20 minutes, and the resultant pressure brought another penalty that Russell slotted from beneath the posts.

Anscombe restored a four point lead after Stuart McInally fell foul of referee Pascal Gauzere, but more worrying for the Scots now was a mounting injury toll.

Tommy Seymour could not carry on after a blow to the body, and full back Blair Kinghorn hurt his ankle in contact just five minutes later but soldiered on while limping badly.

Under the cosh as they tried desperately to regain their composure, Wales hammered at the Scots defensive line before crashing over through Jonathan Davies.

With the score out at 15-6, Kinghorn was replaced by Adam Hastings into a makeshift backline for the luckless hosts.

Scotland were out of sorts and the intensity they had shown drained out of them as they tried to regroup. Red jerseys sensed the chance to twist the knife and had another overlap after Anscombe's penalty attempt struck the post and fell kindly to Davies.

Hastings raced to make the try-saving tackle, and keep his team in the contest.

A botched line-out invited Wales to pile on yet more pressure with a five metre scrum as the clock went red - a huge defensive effort and a spilled ball saw half time arrive to audible sighs of relief from the Scots.

The unlikely figure of prop Allan Dell had Murrayfield on its feet as he ploughed 30 metres up field but the chance was twice butchered by Russell - first throwing too low for WP Nel, then missing Byron McGuigan as he tried to move the attack wide.

The dark blues had gained a foothold at last and applied pressure through the maul in the shadow of the Welsh try line. McInally's attempt to barrel over was held up, and slow ball off the resulting scrum allowed Wales to win a vital turnover with 54 minutes on the clock.

A massive lineout steal from Jonny Gray kept Wales under pressure though, and this time Scotland found their killer touch. Another huge maul saw the Scots go through the hands - McGuigan broke and Graham finished in the corner to fuel hope for the home side.

In rugby, momentum is everything and Scotland were not about to relinquish it this time. McGuigan chased Russell's grubber into the back field and the pack return the ball to dark blue hands inside the 22 once more.

Hamish Watson, an earlier blood replacement for five minutes, had a huge impact when introduced on the hour, carrying and bouncing through tackles and putting Wales on the back foot.

The visitors were on the rack and, presented with an opportunity to kick three, Scotland instead opted for the lineout five metres out.

Murrayfield roared its approval but the Welsh were not fazed and superb defensive discipline won the ball back after a mountain of Scots phases 22 metres out.

Wales had not threatened since the break but with five minutes to play they remained four points ahead and still in control of their Grand Slam destiny.

After bundling Price into touch the looked after the clock and won a penalty in front of the posts. Time went dead and Ancombe's chip through ended a contest that, having threatened to be a blow out, ended only in credible failure for Scotland.

Townsend leads his wounded and weary side on to Twickenham for a daunting finale to the 2019 championship against England next Saturday.








Scotland player ratings:

Blair Kinghorn 5 - Beaten easily by Adams at the first try, then lost the ball in contact as he injured his ankle.
Tommy Seymour 5 - Went down injured in the 20th minute, bravely rejoining the action briefly, before making way.
Nick Grigg 6 - Looked after the ball much better but found Davies in red hit form up against him.
Peter Horne 6 - Did not have the influence he would have craved in a trying midfield contest.
Darcy Graham 8 - A fine first start as he carried hard, was solid under the high ball and scored his first try for his country.
Finn Russell 7 - Blew hot and cold with some missed opportunities and a beautiful delivery to set up the first try.
Ali Price 6 - Complained bitterly about Welsh slow ball tactics at the breakdown as he scrapped to get the attack going.
Josh Strauss 6 - Hard carrying shift for the back row enjoying a renaissance in the test arena.
Jamie Ritchie 7 - Great workrate up against some of the best in the business and handy in kick chase too.
Magnus Bradbury 7 - Charged with bringing an abrasive front to the pack he relished the physical side of the match.
Jonny Gray 7 - A better day at the office for the lock, including a vital lineout steal that led to Graham's try.
Grant Gilchrist 7 - Carried really hard and marshaled an improved lineout.
WP Nel 6 - Reliable anchor at the scrum after returning from injury.
Stuart McInally 7 - Led from the front with big hits and carries.
Allan Dell 7 - Useful in the loose but doubts persist in the set piece.

Replacements 7 - Adam Hastings and Byron McGuigan did a sterling job when called into action early, with Hastings in particular showing up well in an unfamiliar full back berth. Hamish Watson provided a huge impact after the hour.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.