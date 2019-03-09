Townsend: Scotland showed we can live with world's best

The head coach believed Scots were the better team despite defeat to Wales.

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend said his team showed they can compete with the world's best despite falling to Six Nations defeat to Wales.

Trailing by nine points at half time the Scots produced a dominant second half but came up short against the championship title-chasers.

It was a third consecutive defeat for the dark blues, who lost three players to injury in the opening period, and conceded two tries before half-time that ultimately led to the loss.

But Townsend saw enough from his side's fightback to offer encouragement.

He said: "We started the game very well then had some adjustments to make with players getting injured in that first half and we didn't defend well in the second quarter.

"But for the first quarter and the second half we played well and I believe we were the better team. We were the team that dominated possession and got behind the opposition defence.

"Putting on a performance like that against one of the best teams in the world shows what we are capable of.

"Pride would be my strongest emotion and obviously frustration that we didn't get the win."

Wales counterpart Warren Gatland praised Scotland's second half display and felt his men lost their concentration after the break.

He said: "We were pretty comfortable during the first half but in fairness Scotland came out and put us under a lot of pressure in the second.

"We've lost the second half 5-3 but we've shown some real character.

"There were a couple of moments towards the end when Scotland were attacking but we drove them back.

"Any team that's won a Grand Slam - and I think back even to last year with Ireland and that Johnny Sexton drop goal - you look back at certain games and know you've had a little bit of luck.

"Maybe from a coaching perspective we needed to be a bit tougher at half-time.

"We talked at the break about being pretty comfortable and going out to deliver a second-half performance.

"As a result, maybe we were thinking about next week and that Irish game."