Triple blow for Scotland ahead of Calcutta Cup clash

Back-row trio Hogg, Seymour and Kinghorn are to miss Scotland's final Six Nations fixture.

Out: Hogg is to miss another important Scotland fixture. SNS

Back-three trio Stuart Hogg, Blair Kinghorn and Tommy Seymour have been ruled out of Scotland's final Six Nations fixture against England.

Hogg has been sidelined since injuring his shoulder as the Scots lost to Ireland in the second round of fixtures and has been unable to recover in time for the Calcutta Cup clash.

Gregor Townsend's injury list was added to last time out when Kinghorn and Seymour picked up ankle and rib injuries during the defeat to Wales.

Glasgow Warriors pair Ruaridh Jackson and Kyle Steyn have been called up as replacements.

Scotland are aiming to end a disappointing Six Nations campaign on a high following three straight defeats.