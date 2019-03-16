England 38-38 Scotland: Stunning Scots fightback earns draw

Scotland roared back from 31-0 down to almost complete a famous win at Twickenham.

Scotland fought back from 31-0 down to draw 38-38 and retain the Calcutta Cup.

In danger of a drubbing after a nightmare start, the Scots roared back in the second half to almost secure a famous victory at Twickenham.

Jack Nowell scored after 66 seconds to signal the hosts' intent, before Tom Curry and Joe Launchbury added two more tries before the 20 minute mark.

Missing key players, the Scots were unable to stem the tide as England ran riot.

With just half-an-hour on the clock, Owen Farrell converted to make it 31-0 after Jonny May had finished a flowing move for try number four.

Stuart McInally quashed any Scottish concerns of a whitewash by going over to score the visitors first points of the day after a lung-busting run from halfway.

The Scots regrouped at the interval and Gregor Townsend's half-time team-talk paid immediate dividends.

Two sublime tries in quick succession - from Darcy Graham and Magnus Bradbury - followed up by a Finn Russell conversion hauled the visitors back into the contest.

Graham then went over again as the Scots roared into life and the home side floundered.

It soon became five unanswered tries when Russell blocked a Farrell kick before storming through to level the match at 31-31.

An extraordinary turnaround looked on the cards after Sam Johnson added Scotland's sixth try.

But England salvaged a draw with a try at the death to ensure the contest ended 38-38.