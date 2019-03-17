  • STV
Darcy Graham: We put pride back in the Scotland jersey

Jamie Borthwick Jamie Borthwick

Incredible Six Nations comeback sparked by half-time team talk at Twickenham.

Score: Darcy Graham celebrates his second try at Twickenham SNS Group

Try hero Darcy Graham was inspired by a half time message to restore pride in the dark blue jersey as Scotland mounted their incredible comeback against England.

The Scots trailed 31-7 after 40 minutes at Twickenham and supporters feared a repeat of 2017's 61-21 destruction at the hands of the devastating English side.

What happened next will go into Calcutta Cup folklore as Scotland scored five tries without reply before the hosts managed to salvage a 38-38 draw in overtime.

Graham, just 21-years-old and making only his second start for his country, finished off two of the tries to spark the revival but admitted the team was all at sea during that opening period that saw England wreak havoc.

He said: "We weren't arguing but just having hard words with each other. We can't be missing tackles like that.

"At half time we had a hard look at ourselves and we just wanted to go back out and put a bit of pride back into the jersey.

"That's what we said and we achieved that."

Asked what message inspired him to play his part in the epic comeback, the former Scotland Sevens star said: "Putting pride back in the Thistle was the big one for me because we lost that in the first half.

"We had to go back out, play our game and put our bodies on the line."

Graham has now notched three tries in two starts for Scotland - Saturday was just his fourth cap - but the humble Borderer was quick to thank his teammates for setting him up.

The Edinburgh winger first crossed in the 47th minute as Sam Skinner fed him out on the left wing and he beat Jack Nowell, Manu Tuilagi and Ellis Genge to dot down.

Ten minutes later he helped bring the deficit down to seven points when a trademark looping Finn Russell pass found Sean Maitland in the inside right channel and the full back played in Graham to round Elliot Daly and ground the ball in the corner.

With the World Cup in Japan now just six months away, the speedy finisher has put himself firmly in Gregor Townsend's plans.

Graham said: "I am buzzing, I kind of got on the end of the other guys' hard work.

"They were outstanding in that second half and that's the way we want to play.

"To get on the end of [two tries] was lucky enough.

"I have always dreamed of playing for Scotland and I guess you could say that I've had the dream start.

"I'm loving it - loving my time with the boys.

"The world cup is just around the corner and I have got my opportunity through injuries in the Six Nations and I wanted to take my opportunity with both hands.

"I wanted to show Gregor what I can do."

