  • STV
  • MySTV

Richard Cockerill: We can't let diving creep in to rugby

Jamie Borthwick Jamie Borthwick

Edinburgh Rugby boss brands Tadhg Beirne a diver after Champions Cup incident.

Defeat: Richard Cockerill's Edinburgh lost 17-13 to Munster at Murrayfield.
Defeat: Richard Cockerill's Edinburgh lost 17-13 to Munster at Murrayfield. SNS Group

Edinburgh Rugby head coach Richard Cockerill has branded Munster's Tadhg Beirne a diver after the Ireland forward won a penalty reversal that led to the decisive try of Saturday's encounter.

The former England hooker wants to ensure that simulation cannot "creep into" rugby in order to gain an advantage.

Munster were trailing by three points at Murrayfield and Edinburgh were playing penalty advantage when Beirne went to ground under off-the-ball contact from home prop Pierre Schoeman.

Referee Pascal Gauzere consulted the TMO and reversed the penalty to be in favour of Munster - they kicked to touch and scored soon after.

Television replays caused a stir on Twitter with fans and ex-players having their say on Beirne's fall and Cockerill was unequivocal that Beirne conned the officials.

He said: "You just don't want it in the game do you?

"If you are going to get rewarded for that then it is going to creep into the game full stop.

"Henry Pyrgos gets dumped on his back by Conor Murray when they score their first try. Edinburgh players don't simulate and dive on the floor and pretend to be injury to milk a penalty or a reversal.

"We get on with the game because that's what we do.

"Clearly Beirne at that point took a dive and he brought the referee's attention to it.

"Now, some will say that's savvy, some will say that is simulation.

"But if you get away with it and everyone says 'fair play, well done' then we are going to have a game of rugby that is littered with people taking dives or pretending to be hurt to get players in trouble.

"It is disappointing from our end as well. Pierre needs to be more disciplined because you do not do that when you've got a penalty in front of the sticks 40 metres out.

"You kick that and you're 16-10 up and on the home stretch.

"There were lessons to be learnt on lots of things there."

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.