Richard Cockerill: We can't let diving creep in to rugby

Edinburgh Rugby boss brands Tadhg Beirne a diver after Champions Cup incident.

Defeat: Richard Cockerill's Edinburgh lost 17-13 to Munster at Murrayfield. SNS Group

Edinburgh Rugby head coach Richard Cockerill has branded Munster's Tadhg Beirne a diver after the Ireland forward won a penalty reversal that led to the decisive try of Saturday's encounter.

The former England hooker wants to ensure that simulation cannot "creep into" rugby in order to gain an advantage.

Munster were trailing by three points at Murrayfield and Edinburgh were playing penalty advantage when Beirne went to ground under off-the-ball contact from home prop Pierre Schoeman.

Referee Pascal Gauzere consulted the TMO and reversed the penalty to be in favour of Munster - they kicked to touch and scored soon after.

Television replays caused a stir on Twitter with fans and ex-players having their say on Beirne's fall and Cockerill was unequivocal that Beirne conned the officials.

He said: "You just don't want it in the game do you?

"If you are going to get rewarded for that then it is going to creep into the game full stop.

"Henry Pyrgos gets dumped on his back by Conor Murray when they score their first try. Edinburgh players don't simulate and dive on the floor and pretend to be injury to milk a penalty or a reversal.

"We get on with the game because that's what we do.

"Clearly Beirne at that point took a dive and he brought the referee's attention to it.

"Now, some will say that's savvy, some will say that is simulation.

"But if you get away with it and everyone says 'fair play, well done' then we are going to have a game of rugby that is littered with people taking dives or pretending to be hurt to get players in trouble.

"It is disappointing from our end as well. Pierre needs to be more disciplined because you do not do that when you've got a penalty in front of the sticks 40 metres out.

"You kick that and you're 16-10 up and on the home stretch.

"There were lessons to be learnt on lots of things there."