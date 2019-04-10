Warriors keen to sign World Cup winner Aaron Cruden

New Zealand fly-half is on Dave Rennie's radar as he aims to strengthen his squad.

Cruden won the World Cup with the All Blacks in 2011.

Glasgow Warriors are investigating the possibility of signing 2011 World Cup winner Aaron Cruden, STV understands.

Head coach Dave Rennie wants to bring in around six new players and the All Blacks fly-half, who has 50 caps for his country, would represent a marquee addition at Scotstoun.

Cruden, who currently plays in France with Montpellier, played under Rennie both internationally for New Zealand under 20s and in the Chiefs' two-times Super Rugby title-winning side.

The fly-half would bring a wealth of experience to Scotstoun and would almost certainly be the biggest signing in the club's history.

