Gregor Townsend names Rugby World Cup training squad

The coach has brought three uncapped players into the squad with a chance to earn places.

Townsend is making his preparations for Japan. SNS Group

Gregor Townsend has named his Scotland training squad ahead of the Rugby World Cup with three uncapped players making the cut.

Rory Hutchinson, Grant Stewart and Blade Thomson have all been named in the 42-man group, who will begin training for the tournament in Japan later this year.

Richie Gray, Duncan Weir and Alex Duncan have all missed out but Townsend has left two places open for players to play their way in.

"Today's selection is a good indication of the depth and level of competition we currently have in Scotland," Townsend said.

"We made a conscious decision to keep squad numbers low, which enables us to do more work with those most likely to be on the plane to Japan. We're really excited to work with this group of players who will now compete hard for a place in the final 31-man group going to the World Cup.

"There are of course a number of very good players who have missed out - players who have been unlucky with injuries this year or haven't hit form at the right time - while others are unlucky to lose out on some very close decisions."

The majority of the squad will be given a three week break after the club season ens before training for the World Cup begins in earnest.

Training camps will take place in Scotland and there will be a warm-weather break in Portugal before home and away tests against Georgia and France before the tournament begins in September.

"Our goal is to deliver our best rugby on September 22 [when Scotland face Ireland in the opening pool round] and throughout the following few weeks, so there will be a big conditioning element driving us towards that," Townsend said.

"We've got to be ready to play with energy, huge effort and be fitter than every team we come up against.

"That will enable us to attack and defend at a high level and put pressure on the opposition."

