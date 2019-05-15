Video: Stuart Hogg vows best display in Warriors farewell
Scotland rugby star discusses career, his World Cup hopes and passion for horse racing.
Stuart Hogg wants to put on his best-ever performance as a thank you to Glasgow Warriors fans, as he prepares to make his final appearance at Scotstoun.
Ahead of Friday's Pro 14 semi-final, the Scotland star has been speaking about another of his passions - horse racing - as well as looking back on his Warriors career and ahead to the Rugby World Cup, and his summer move to Exeter Chiefs.