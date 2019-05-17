Ex-Scotland rugby star Tim Visser announces retirement 

The Dutch-born player earned 33 international caps for Scotland between 2012-2017.

Tim Visser: Former Scotland wing announces retirement. SNS Group

Former Scottish international rugby star Tim Visser has announced his retirement from the sport.

The Dutch-born player, who spent five years at Edinburgh Rugby, earned 33 caps and scored 70 points for Scotland between 2012 and 2017.

The 31-year-old winger qualified to play for Scotland on residency grounds and was the first Dutchman to play rugby professionally.

Confirming the news, Scottish Rugby paid tribute to the "prolific" star.

They tweeted: "All the very best to former Scotland wing Tim Visser who today announced his decision to retire from the sport.

"He racked up an impressive 14 tries in 33 caps for Scotland after qualifying on residency grounds in 2012. Prolific."

Visser spent two seasons at Newcastle Falcons between 2007 and 2009 before moving to Edinburgh Rugby.

Since 2016 he has played for London side Harlequins where he racked up 150 points in 57 games.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.