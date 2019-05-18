Glasgow Warriors to face Leinster in the Pro14 final

The Dublin side saw off rivals Munster on Saturday, winning 29-4 at the RDS Arena.

Champ: Glasgow Warriors' Stuart Hogg at full-time on Friday. SNS

Glasgow Warriors are set to face Leinster in the final of the Guinness Pro14.

The Dublin side saw off rivals Munster, winning 29-4, after a gruelling 80 minutes at the RDS Arena in the Irish capital on Saturday.

The sides remained at deadlock throughout the first half, both only scoring penalties.

The only tries from the match came from Sean Cronin, and in the dying moments of the match, James Lowe.

Leinster travel to Celtic Park next week to face an invigorated Glasgow Warriors, who put 50 points past Ulster in their semi-final.

Glasgow Warriors eased through to the Guinness Pro14 final on Friday night with a seven try win over Ulster at Scotstoun.

The sell-out crowd of 10,000 were treated to a string of attacks from the home side, with Tommy Seymore making it over the line within just three minutes of the opening whistle.

There were then two more tries from Ali Price and Rob Harley, meaning the Warriors entered the break with a 24-3 lead.

The prospects of a home league final were clear for the Warriors and in the second half Stuart Hogg, in his final appearance at Scotstoun before moving south to Exeter, made space for Tommy Seymour who scored his second for the home side.

Three more tries before the final whistle from Kyle Steyn, Peter and George Horne took the Warriors to a stunning 50-20 score for their final match on their home pitch.

Glasgow Warriors are set to take on Leinster at an almost sold out Celtic Park on Saturday, May 25.

