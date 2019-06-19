European rugby draw pits Glasgow Warriors against Stuart Hogg

Ex-Scotstoun star will face his former teammates in the Champions Cup with Exeter Chiefs.

Chief: Stuart Hogg could come face-to-face with old Glasgow Warriors teammates. SNS Group

Stuart Hogg is set for a quickfire return to his old club after Glasgow Warriors were drawn in the same European Champions Cup pool as Exeter Chiefs.

The 26-year-old full back ended nine years with Warriors last month as he signed a two year deal with Exeter.

Now the 67-cap Scotland star could be in line to play at Scotstoun again, this time in the colours of this season's English Premiership runners-up.

Warriors will also face French Top 14 side La Rochelle and English club Sale Sharks - home of Scotland players Josh Strauss and Byron McGuigan - in the pool stage.

In the second tier Challenge Cup competition Edinburgh Rugby will take on two teams from France and one from England.

Big spending Wasps will face Richard Cockerill's men, as well as Top 14 clubs Bordeaux-Begles and Agen.

The tournaments begin in November this and conclude with the finals in Marseilles in May 2020.