Brown aiming for summer test return after foot injury

The Scotland hooker is on track and excited about the World Cup.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6052085668001-fraser-brown.jpg" />

Fraser Brown is targeting a return from injury in time to play a part in Scotland's summer tests.

The hooker needed minor surgery on his foot after an injury sustained playing for Glasgow Warriors in the Pro 14 final.

He says he's frustrated to be missing pre-season training but is focused on returning in August to stake his claim for a place in the Rugby World Cup squad.

"That's the plan," Brown told STV. "Hopefully everything goes well with my rehab and training.

"Then I'll be there or thereabouts come the end of the summer tests."

The bigger target for Brown is making an impact at the World Cup in Japan later this year and he says the excitement is already building.

"If you get to go to one World Cup it's pretty special," he said. "To get to go to two, especially when it wasn't that long ago that I wasn't sure if I would be able to play again [is special].

"The build-up in itself is special. it brings a different type of energy, a different type of buzz. Just being in that environment is still pretty special."