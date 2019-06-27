Scotland's most capped player retires from rugby

Edinburgh's Ross Ford is to take up a coaching role at the Fosroc academy.

Ford played for Scotland 110 times. SNS Group

Ross Ford is retiring from professional rugby, drawing a line under a career that saw him win a record number of Scotland caps.

The 35-year-old hooker has played his final game for Edinburgh and will now take up a position developing young player in the Borders.

Ford began his career at Border Reivers in 2004 and won his first Scotland cap in the same year. He earned a record 110 caps for his country, making his last appearance in dark blue in 2017.

"I've been very fortunate," he said. "I've had a long career in the sport and have been able to represent my country at the highest level, playing in a lot of great places around the world.

"I've met some characters along the way and overall just feel very lucky to have played a sport that I love and make a living in the process.

"I never had any specific targets in mind, it [reaching 110 caps] just kind of crept up on me. I recognise it as a big achievement but it's just something that came hand-in-hand with playing the sport.

"Mossy [Chris Paterson] got over 100 and Sean [Lamont] is up over 100 as well. I never set out to get to get certain number or beat them. I just kept playing because I was enjoying it."

Ford will now turn his attention to strength and conditioning work with the next generation of players.

He said: "I always enjoyed the S&C side of things. It was always a big part of my game and it was something I was good at.

"Later in my career I took a big interest in it and it became something I wanted to do after I finished playing, so I was really keen when this opportunity came up, especially being a Borders lad as well.

"There's a lot of talent here so if I can help them develop and make this one part of their game world class then, hopefully, they'll come through and go on to bigger and better things."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.