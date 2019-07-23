Toolis believes Scotland can win the World Cup in Japan

The Edinburgh lock says consistency is the aim as the Scotland team train for tests ahead.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6063108206001-ben-toolis.jpg" />

Scotland's Ben Toolis says they can win the World Cup this year - if they can gain more consistency.

The squad is back in training after a two-week break, with four warm-up test matches starting next month.

Competition for the 31 places on the plane to Japan is starting to heat up and Toolis says everyone involved should have belief they can achieve something special.

"I think if you don't want to win the World Cup then there's no point in rocking up," Toolis said.

"We're quite an unpredictable team and we've put up scores in the last two years and pulled really big results out of the bag.

"It's about our consistency but we know we can upset big teams and we want to get to the point where teams are nervous to play us because they don't know what they're going to get."

Next up for Scotland are the Summer Tests, which will pit Gregor Townsend's team against France and Georgia home and away.

Toolis believes that strong performances in those games can provide the platform for the challenges ahead.

"We're having that belief that we can definitely win the World Cup and it's just about that consistency and doing it week-in week-out," he added.

"That's what this pre-season is all about, just building that consistency in these four games going into the World Cup.

"If we can play really well across all four and roll in some momentum for the pool stages and hopefully kick on from there."

