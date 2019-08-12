Stuart Hogg: Scotland bored of training without games

The former Glasgow Warriors fullback said Scotland are raring to play France on Saturday.

Stuart Hogg. SNS Group

By Evanna Holland

Scotland's Stuart Hogg says the squad are getting bored of training without a match to play and are raring to face France on Saturday.

The former Glasgow Warriors fullback says the team are ready for a physical encounter in Nice for their first World Cup warm up match, after eight weeks training without games.

The 27 year-old said: "It's just we're getting ready to fire into the games now, we're kind of getting bored of having no games at the weekend and training incredibly hard.

"But no this week it's completely different - it's back into test week.

"It's a chance to pull on the Scotland jersey; and go across to France and hopefully get a good win and set us in a good place to just kick on hopefully achieve something special at the World Cup."

Gregor Townsend's men will play four warm up matches through August and September before they fly to Japan for their first test against Ireland.

The head coach will announce his 31-man squad on September 3, three days before their home test match against Georgia.

Hogg, who signed a two-year deal with English Premiership side Exeter Chiefs last November, believes he's in the right frame of mind for this year's tournament.

He said: "I try to be in the best nick I can possibly be in and if the skills aren't there and the fitness levels aren't there, I'm not going to be on the flight to Japan.

"I've been working incredibly hard and looking after myself. I feel I'm in a very good place just now."

The team to play France will be announced on Wednesday.

