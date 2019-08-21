Townsend rings Scotland changes for France rematch

The head coach has changed every position but one after the 32-3 defeat in Nice.

Townsend is hoping for a turnaround in form. SNS Group

Full-back Stuart Hogg is the only player retained in Scotland's starting line-up for their rematch with France.

Gregor Townsend's side host Les Bleus in a World Cup warm-up match on Saturday at Murrayfield, a week after suffering a 32-3 defeat in Nice.

Head coach Townsend has opted to recall several experienced players, with scrum-half Greig Laidlaw selected to captain the team, and stand-off Finn Russell and wings Sean Maitland and Tommy Seymour also coming in.

Scarlets number eight Blade Thomson will make his Test debut, while Scott Cummings has been handed a start after coming off the bench at Allianz Riviera for his first international appearance.

Townsend told scottishrugby.org: "Our first outing of the season was a disappointment and not reflective of the hard work our players have put in over the past two months.

"France are a very dangerous side if you give them space and quick ball to play, which is what we allowed to happen on too many occasions last week. Our focus all week has been to remedy this and also create much more from our attacking game.

"It was a stark reminder of how tough things can be at international level if our standards slip.

"We expect our players to show a much truer picture of themselves this Saturday."