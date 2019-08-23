  • STV
  • MySTV

Jim Mallinder named Scottish rugby performance director

STV

The former Sale and Northampton coach had been working in the England set-up.

Jim Mallinder has coached Sale and Northampton.
Jim Mallinder has coached Sale and Northampton. Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Jim Mallinder will join the Scottish Rugby Union as its new performance director.

The 53-year-old had been working with the Rugby Football Union in England on youth development, but has now accepted a role north of the border.

Mallinder replaces Scott Johnson, who left the SRU in April, and will oversee the pathway from the feeder system into Scotland's two professional teams, the national men's and women's 15-a-side and sevens teams.

He said: "This is an exciting role and one that gives me the chance to work with players at different stages of their development, all with the clear objective to make Scotland's representative teams more successful and deliver a clear pathway for players to progress through.

"I am really impressed with the set-up in Scotland already and having spoken at length with Mark Dodson it was clear that this was an outstanding opportunity to really set the direction of travel for Scotland's high-performance ambitions.

"It's a chance to lead a long-term programme, work with talented people, and I'm looking forward to moving up to Scotland and getting started."

Mallinder joined the England set-up in the summer of 2018 after spells in charge of Sale and Northampton.

He spent over a decade with the Saints, leading them back to the Premiership in 2008 and securing the European Challenge Cup the following year.

In 2014 the club won a Premiership and Challenge Cup double and Mallinder signed a new five-year deal with the midlands club, but was sacked in December 2017 after a poor run of results.

He had been considered as a candidate to step up to the position of England head coach. Current incumbent Eddie Jones is due to stand down in 2021, with the RFU keen to appoint a successor who can work alongside Jones initially in 2020.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.