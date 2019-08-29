Sam Johnson returns from injury for Georgia clash

The centre suffered an ankle injury during Scotland's summer camp but will start on Saturday.

Sam Johnson will start in the third World Cup warm-up match. SNS

Sam Johnson will make his return from injury in Georgia during Scotland's third World Cup warm-up game.

The centre suffered an ankle injury during Scotland's summer camp but will start in Tbilisi on Saturday.

Johnson will line up in the midfield alongside Rory Hutchinson, who will make his first international start.

Head coach Gregor Townsend has made ten changes to the team that beat France on Saturday with Blair Kinghorn, Allan Dell and Matt Fagerson also making their first starts of the season.