McInally captain as Scotland squad named for World Cup

Gregor Townsend announces the 31 players who will represent the country in Japan.

Stuart McInally will lead Scotland into battle at the World Cup. SNS Group

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has left star midfielder Huw Jones at home in the biggest call of his Rugby World Cup squad announcement.

Jones, who has scored ten tries in 17 caps for Scotland, has been out of form for the past year and has not scored for his country since the Calcutta Cup win over England in February 2018.

Northampton centre Rory Hutchinson, who scored twice in the warm-up match in Georgia on Saturday, and Edinburgh back-row Magnus Bradbury are other big-name exclusions from the squad for Japan.

Stuart McInally, who missed the last World Cup through injury, has been named captain for the tournament, which kicks off on September 20, with all matches shown live on STV.

Townsend has opted for 17 forwards and 14 backs to make up his squad, which was announced at Linlithgow Palace on Tuesday.

Scotland face Ireland, Samoa, Russia and the hosts Japan during the pool phase.

Before that, they face Georgia in their final warm-up tie on Friday night at Murrayfield.

McInally said: "It's a very proud moment. I ended up missing the last World Cup through injury so this makes it all the sweeter.

"The focus is firmly on Georgia this Friday and putting in a good performance before we head off.

"I'm very fortunate that there is a number of players either side of me who have captained the team before so I won't be short in that regard.

"We're just going to take every game that comes and try to win them all. If we can get out of the group, it's knock-out rugby after that."

Greig Laidlaw (centre) and Stuart McInally at the squad announcement. SNS

Scotland's Rugby World Cup 2019 squad

Props: Simon Berghan, Allan Dell, Zander Fagerson, WP Nel, Gordon Reid

Hookers: Fraser Brown, Stuart McInally, George Turner

Locks: Scott Cummings, Grant Gilchrist, Jonny Gray, Ben Toolis

Back-Row: John Barclay, Jamie Ritchie, Blade Thomson, Hamish Watson, Ryan Wilson

Scrum-Halves: George Horne, Greig Laidlaw, Ali Price

Fly-Halves: Adam Hastings, Finn Russell

Centres: Chris Harris, Peter Horne, Sam Johnson, Duncan Taylor

Outside-Backs: Darcy Graham, Stuart Hogg, Blair Kinghorn, Sean Maitland, Tommy Seymour

World Cup schedule

September 22: Ireland (8.45am)

September 30: Samoa (11.15am)

October 9: Russia (8.15am)

October 13: Japan (11.45am)

October 19-20: Quarter-Finals

October 26-27: Semi-Finals

November 2: Final

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.