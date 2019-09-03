  • STV
  • MySTV

McInally captain as Scotland squad named for World Cup

Jamie Borthwick Jamie Borthwick

Gregor Townsend announces the 31 players who will represent the country in Japan.

Stuart McInally will lead Scotland into battle at the World Cup.
Stuart McInally will lead Scotland into battle at the World Cup. SNS Group

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has left star midfielder Huw Jones at home in the biggest call of his Rugby World Cup squad announcement.

Jones, who has scored ten tries in 17 caps for Scotland, has been out of form for the past year and has not scored for his country since the Calcutta Cup win over England in February 2018.

Northampton centre Rory Hutchinson, who scored twice in the warm-up match in Georgia on Saturday, and Edinburgh back-row Magnus Bradbury are other big-name exclusions from the squad for Japan.

Stuart McInally, who missed the last World Cup through injury, has been named captain for the tournament, which kicks off on September 20, with all matches shown live on STV.

Townsend has opted for 17 forwards and 14 backs to make up his squad, which was announced at Linlithgow Palace on Tuesday. 

Scotland face Ireland, Samoa, Russia and the hosts Japan during the pool phase.

Before that, they face Georgia in their final warm-up tie on Friday night at Murrayfield.

McInally said: "It's a very proud moment. I ended up missing the last World Cup through injury so this makes it all the sweeter. 

"The focus is firmly on Georgia this Friday and putting in a good performance before we head off. 

"I'm very fortunate that there is a number of players either side of me who have captained the team before so I won't be short in that regard. 

"We're just going to take every game that comes and try to win them all. If we can get out of the group, it's knock-out rugby after that."

Greig Laidlaw (centre) and Stuart McInally at the squad announcement.
Greig Laidlaw (centre) and Stuart McInally at the squad announcement. SNS

Scotland's Rugby World Cup 2019 squad

Props: Simon Berghan, Allan Dell, Zander Fagerson, WP Nel, Gordon Reid

Hookers: Fraser Brown, Stuart McInally, George Turner

Locks: Scott Cummings, Grant Gilchrist, Jonny Gray, Ben Toolis

Back-Row: John Barclay, Jamie Ritchie, Blade Thomson, Hamish Watson, Ryan Wilson

Scrum-Halves: George Horne, Greig Laidlaw, Ali Price

Fly-Halves: Adam Hastings, Finn Russell

Centres: Chris Harris, Peter Horne, Sam Johnson, Duncan Taylor

Outside-Backs: Darcy Graham, Stuart Hogg, Blair Kinghorn, Sean Maitland, Tommy Seymour

World Cup schedule

September 22: Ireland (8.45am)

September 30: Samoa (11.15am)

October 9: Russia (8.15am)

October 13: Japan (11.45am)

October 19-20: Quarter-Finals

October 26-27: Semi-Finals

November 2: Final

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.