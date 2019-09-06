Scotland 36-9 Georgia: Townsend's men finish with a flourish

The final World Cup warm-up test match sees Murrayfield delighted with six try romp.

Joy: Darcy Graham celebrates his try at Murrayfield. SNS Group

Scotland saw off a fired up and much-improved Georgia to finish the match - and their World Cup warm-up campaign - with a flourish.





A brace of first half tries had Gregor Townsend's men in a narrow lead at half time but they powered away from the travelling Lelos in the final quarter to record a convincing win in front of a bumper Murrayfield crowd of more than 50,000.





The Dark Blues had a let-off after five minutes when prop Beka Gigashvili broke the line ten metres out and charged for the whitewash - only a terrific saving tackle by Jonny Gray prevented Georgia drawing first blood.





After a stop-start opening 16 minutes Scotland ignited on the counter attack through Blair Kinghorn.





The Edinburgh full back fielded a kick half way inside his own half and launched at the Georgians, offloading to Darcy Graham outside him on the left. The Hawick flyer made ground right up to the 22 before going inside to Sam Johnson, who returned play to Glasgow Warriors teammate Ali Price on the support line to gallop across the try line.





Adam Hastings was off target from the tricky conversion but the Scots took a five point lead which was quickly reduced to two courtesy of a penalty from stand-off Tedo Abzhandadze.





The Scots were finding gaps in the defence at will and Hastings and Scott Cummings punched deep into Georgian territory. Playing a penalty advantage Hastings chipped the ball wide to Graham, who offloaded to Kinghorn for a simple finish.





With Hastings again wayward from the tee, the score went to 10-3 after 24 minutes.





The Lelos again responded from a penalty shot by Abzhandadze as they kept in touch on the scoreboard and yet more dark blues indiscipline allowed the fly half to land a third three pointer moments later, reducing the Scotland lead to one.





Referee Romain Poite was infuriated by the standard of scrum and his patience snapped in the 33rd minute - both Scotland tighthead Zander Fagerson and Georgia loosehead Mikheil Nariashvili were sin binned for repeatedly collapsing the set piece at the engagement.





By now Scotland's attacking momentum was lost and the half petered out with the score at 10-9.





Sensing the hosts' nerves Georgia came out fast after the break but were let down by their own lack of accuracy when they had the Scots under pressure.





Gregor Townsend's men grew back into the ascendancy when the teams were restored to 15 men and they hammered through a third try in the 50th minute.





The forwards did some hard carrying before Johnson was released to gallop under the posts. As Hastings added the extras, Georgia winger Zurab Dzneladze was yellow carded for a cynical take out of Darcy Graham during an earlier phase.





Every time a player goes down incites concern this close to a World Cup. Replacement lock Ben Toolis required help from the field with a possible concussion in the 66th minute and underwent a Head Injury Assessment off the field.#





The eight point gap had afforded Scotland some breathing space and the replacements were adding fresh legs to exploit some tired play from the Lelos.





After a scrum win near midfield Taylor opened up the play to Chris Harris on the right wing. Graham created the overlap and accelerated to go over untouched in the corner.





Now the hosts were putting on the show the 53,000 strong crowd were baying for and replacement scrum half George Horne sniped over with a head-over-heels flourish to stretch the lead to 29-9.





The Georgian will was truly broken now and a crazy attempted chip from inside their own five metre line was picked off by Pete Horne, who will barely score an easier international try.





Scotland now depart from Edinburgh Airport bound for Japan on Monday morning with three consecutive test victories in the bag and confidence that they are gathering momentum at exactly the right moment

Scotland Player Ratings - Electric Darcy Graham shines

Try: Scotland's replacements played a huge part in the victory. SNS Group

Blair Kinghorn 7 - Mounted the scintillating counter attack for Scotland's opening try, then finished off the second, before being withdrawn through a blood injury.

Tommy Seymour 7 - Sharp in attack and defence and looks well placed for a strong World Cup. Filled in at full back for most of the match.

Duncan Taylor 6 - Showed glimpses of a developing midfield partnership with Johnson as he regains match sharpness after months out through injury.

Sam Johnson 7 - Strengthened his grip on the 12 jersey with telling attacking contributions. A clever and focused defender - something sure to delight his coaches.

Darcy Graham 8 - Major contributions to the first half tries then turned on the after-burners for the team's fourth touchdown. Defended doggedly and never afraid to throw his body on the line against some physically imposing specimens.

Adam Hastings 7 - Varied his game very well to keep the defence guessing and used his running to particular effect. Mixed evening from the tee.

Ali Price 6 - Used the fast ball well when granted it and exhibited his close connection with clubmate Hastings.

Blade Thomson 7 - The experienced Kilted Kiwi showed flashes of his carrying and skill on the ball on only his second cap.

Jamie Ritchie 6 - Got himself around the park and tried to add nuisance at the breakdown but fell foul of referee Poite on occasion.

Ryan Wilson 6 - Put under major pressure in the lineout as Georgia targeted the Scots jumpers. Never took a step back in defence and led by example.

Jonny Gray 7 - Solid and reliable as ever before making way for Toolis at half time.

Scott Cummings 7 - So early in his career yet looks set for a long and distinguished stay at test level. Ran some great lines to get front-foot ball and got through a mountain of work around the breakdown.

Zander Fagerson 6 - Repeated scrum infringements saw him sin binned but his physicality in the loose was an asset to the Scots.

George Turner 6 - Continues to polish his performances and is a fearsome athlete in the loose. Throwing showing improved consistency but was part of a heavily out-gunned front row at scrum time.

Gordon Reid 6 - Got his men fired up at the set piece but found the going tough up against Gigashvili in the scrum.

Replacements 8 - Made a massive impact all over the park - steadying the scrum, adding grit to defence and allowing the attack to move up the gears when the Georgian side was out on its feet.