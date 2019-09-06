Injuries concern Townsend in aftermath of Scotland victory

Five players were taken off hurt in the final warm-up match before the Rugby World Cup.

Gregor Townsend is sweating over the fitness of five of his stars just three days out from flying to Japan for the Rugby World Cup.

Jamie Ritchie (face), Blade Thomson, Jonny Gray (both hamstring), Ben Toolis and Blair Kinghorn (both concussion) were taken off during the 36-9 defeat of Georgia at Murrayfield.

Back row Ritchie is the most immediate concern and the Edinburgh flanker will be scanned at hospital on Friday night with the worst fear that his knock to the face has caused a fracture.

Thomson and Gray were both removed as a precaution during the victory, while Toolis and Kinghorn will go through the head knock protocols in the coming days.

Despite the victory, Townsend admitted that injuries were a key concern from the match.

He said: "I think it comes into more focus when it is your last game. Sam Skinner two games ago missed his opportunity to go to the World Cup.

"So any injury in this period [is a worry] even in training - Magnus Bradbury picked up his rib injury in training and he's not been able to play until tonight.

"We are all aware of it - every country in this period are hoping they won't pick up many injuries.

"We didn't have any in the game last week - we have had five players come off the field tonight with injuries.

"So let's hope none of them are serious enough to miss a World Cup."