Scotland's rugby squad departs for World Cup in Japan

Gregor Townsend's chosen players took off from Edinburgh Airport on Monday morning.

Flying out: The Scotland squad at Edinburgh Airport. SNS

Scotland's rugby squad has departed for the World Cup in Japan.

Gregor Townsend's 31-man squad left Edinburgh Airport on Monday morning two weeks ahead of the country's opening game against Ireland in Yokohama on Sunday, September 22.

They will then take on Samoa at the Kobe Misaki Stadium seven days later before travelling to Shizuoka to play Russia on October 9 and then returning to Yokohama for their final group game against the hosts.

Magnus Bradbury, who missed out on a place in the squad, will travel to Japan as precautionary cover after Jamie Ritchie suffered a facial injury.

Ritchie stayed behind to undergo treatment in Scotland, but could join his international teammates in time for the tournament.

The Edinburgh flanker suffered a deep wound to his face during Friday's final warm-up win over Georgia at Murrayfield.

Ritchie was the most serious of five injury concerns to come from the game.

Lock Ben Toolis and full-back Blair Kinghorn both suffered head knocks while Blade Thomson and Jonny Gray - who was making his first run out of the warm-up series - experienced hamstring issues.

