Jamie Ritchie set to rejoin Scotland in Japan after injury

The Edinburgh back-row suffered a facial injury in the last warm-up game against Georgia.

Jamie Ritchie: The 23-year-old is to rejoin the Scotland World Cup squad.

Back-row Jamie Ritchie is set to rejoin Scotland's World Cup squad in Japan after being injured in the last warm-up game against Georgia.

The 23-year-old suffered a facial injury in the 36-9 victory over the tier-two side at Murrayfield on Friday, and stayed home for specialist assessment.

He will now fly to Japan on Thursday to meet his teammates at their training camp in Nagasaki.

Edinburgh's Magnus Bradbury flew out with the squad as precautionary injury cover and he'll remain with the group.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.