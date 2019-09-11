Jamie Ritchie set to rejoin Scotland in Japan after injury
The Edinburgh back-row suffered a facial injury in the last warm-up game against Georgia.
Back-row Jamie Ritchie is set to rejoin Scotland's World Cup squad in Japan after being injured in the last warm-up game against Georgia.
The 23-year-old suffered a facial injury in the 36-9 victory over the tier-two side at Murrayfield on Friday, and stayed home for specialist assessment.
He will now fly to Japan on Thursday to meet his teammates at their training camp in Nagasaki.
Edinburgh's Magnus Bradbury flew out with the squad as precautionary injury cover and he'll remain with the group.
