Rugby World Cup 2019 set to start in Japan

The Rugby World Cup is set to kick off on Friday with all eyes on Japan as they open the tournaments as hosts.

Twenty nations are competing over six weeks at 12 venues to see who will hold the Webb Ellis trophy aloft on November 2 and Scotland are among the hopefuls aiming to make their mark on the global stage.

Japan will start proceedings with the opening ceremony from 10.30am before the hosts face Russia in the first Pool A match.

Scotland's tournament begins on Sunday when they face Ireland in Yokohama with head coach Gregor Townsend eager to see his side make a positive first impression.

Following the clash with their regular Six Nations opponents, Scotland are back in action on September 30 when they tackle Samoa.

Next up is a meeting with Russia in Shizuoka on October 9 with their pool games concluding with a high-profile match against Japan on October 13.

