Ireland 27-3 Scotland: World Cup opener ends in disappointment

Gregor Townsend's side were stunned by a powerful Ireland side in Yokohama.

Scotland's World Cup campaign started with defeat.
Scotland's World Cup campaign started with defeat.

Scotland suffered disappointment in their opening World Cup match as Ireland stormed to a bonus point win in Yokohama.

Greg Laidlaw's penalty brought the only points for Scotland as James Ryan, Rory Best, Tadhg Furlong and Andrew Conway all crossed in Ireland's 27-3 win.

Scotland's misery was compounded with an injury to Hamish Watson that looks likely to end his tournament.

Ireland went into the competition as the world's top-ranked side and they showed their quality from the off. They reaped the benefits from their early attacks with James Ryan and Rory Best going over to build a 12-0 lead after just 15 minutes.

Laidlaw put Scotland on the scoreboard with a penalty soon after but Ireland continued to press home their dominance with Tadhg Furlong's try coming in the 26th minute.

Scotland enjoyed more possession after the break but couldn't make it count and any hopes of a comeback were snuffed out when Andrew Conwary scored the fourth for Ireland before the hour mark.

Jack Carty's penalty rounded off the scoring twelve minutes from time.

Scotland will now look to their match against Samoa on September 30 to get their tournament going but will do so without Watson, who seemed to suffer serious knee injury after being caught between Furlong and Cian Healy. His left knee buckled and he was in clear pain as he left the field with a lengthy lay-off now expected..

Scotland captain Stuart McInally said: "We're massively disappointed. We came off second best in all areas tonight.

"Full credit to Ireland, I thought they played really well, but we need to dust ourselves down and be a lot better next week. 

"It was tough conditions tonight obviously with the heat and the rain, but it was the same for both sides. I think they managed things a bit better than us and got the better of some of the collisions, especially in the first half. 

"The pool is not won or lost tonight. We are disappointed not to start better obviously, but we have to get over that, learn our lessons and build on it. We have a massive three games coming up."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.